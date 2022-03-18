© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

UConn women have sights set on NCAA Tournament

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published March 18, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT
1 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guards Azzi Fudd #35, Paige Bueckers #5, Christyn Williams #13 and Nika Muhl #10 warming up during practice day for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
2 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma during practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
3 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 goes to the basket running drills during practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 and the team warming up during practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
5 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 during warmups at practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 warming up during practice day for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
7 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl #10 running drills during practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 goes to the basket running drills during practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 9  — NCAA Tournament Round 1
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma keeps a close eye on the drills during practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.
Joe Amon

For the 33rd time the Uconn Women have drawn their ticket to NCAA’s Big Dance. They open the tournament against the Mercer Bears, 23-6 overall and 13-1 in conference for the first time ever Saturday on home ground in Gampel Pavilion.

The season for the Huskies has been rife with misery after misery, losing starters to Covid-19 and long mending injuries. Yet through those seemingly impossible times they have emerged with new voices on the court, and now, a proven “mostly” healthy team ready to compete.

Guard Christyn Williams said, “We’re so grateful that everybody’s healthy now, it just makes everything more fun and easier. It’s just been really good to be able to sub four people in at a time and not miss a beat.” The Huskies have won 10 straight games and came up strong in the Big East tournament winning by an average of over 30 points per game.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is not taking the Bears or any team lightly, “Any team in the NCAA tournament is capable of winning on any night. There’s a lot of really good teams out there and if you take any of them lightly, it’s at your own peril. We treat every team with the respect that they deserve and we’re going to do the same thing tomorrow,” he said.

News
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon