UConn women have sights set on NCAA Tournament

For the 33rd time the Uconn Women have drawn their ticket to NCAA’s Big Dance. They open the tournament against the Mercer Bears, 23-6 overall and 13-1 in conference for the first time ever Saturday on home ground in Gampel Pavilion.

The season for the Huskies has been rife with misery after misery, losing starters to Covid-19 and long mending injuries. Yet through those seemingly impossible times they have emerged with new voices on the court, and now, a proven “mostly” healthy team ready to compete.

Guard Christyn Williams said, “We’re so grateful that everybody’s healthy now, it just makes everything more fun and easier. It’s just been really good to be able to sub four people in at a time and not miss a beat.” The Huskies have won 10 straight games and came up strong in the Big East tournament winning by an average of over 30 points per game.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is not taking the Bears or any team lightly, “Any team in the NCAA tournament is capable of winning on any night. There’s a lot of really good teams out there and if you take any of them lightly, it’s at your own peril. We treat every team with the respect that they deserve and we’re going to do the same thing tomorrow,” he said.