Plaintiffs: Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is dodging his deposition

An attorney representing families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting allege that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is avoiding being deposed in the case.

The plaintiffs Tuesday objected to a motion filed by the defense Monday to delay a deposition of the InfoWars host. The deposition was scheduled to begin Wednesday in Austin, Texas. Jones’ attorneys said Monday that Jones has an undisclosed illness and can’t sit for a deposition. But in the Tuesday filing signed by attorney Chris Mattei , the plaintiffs accused Jones of attempting to “shield” himself from being deposed.

“The Jones defendants’ motion seeking to postpone Mr. Jones’s deposition, which was first scheduled in the Fall of 2021, represents yet another threadbare attempt to delay these proceedings and to shield Mr. Jones from an experience that puts him in peril — not because he is ill but because he will be under oath and bound to tell the truth,” read the filing signed by Mattei.

Jones was sued by the families four years ago, after claiming “the whole thing’s fake”in reference to the shooting that killed six educators and 20 students.

The plaintiffs say the deposition was supposed to happen last fall. It also could’ve happened last week as scheduled, but the re-scheduling of another interview delayed Jones’ deposition. Now, the defense says Jones was told by a doctor that he’s not well enough to be deposed this week.

“At approximately 3:30 p.m. [Monday], the undersigned received a telephone call alerting him that Mr. Jones was under the care of a physician for medical conditions that require immediate, and possibly, emergency testing,” read the motion signed by Jones’ Connecticut-based attorney, Norm Pattis. “I spoke with a person representing himself to be a physician: he told me he was a licensed physician, had the qualifications to render an opinion about Mr. Jones’ health, and that his opinion was that Mr. Jones should not sit for depositions this week.”

The plaintiffs are asking the judge in the case to preserve the deposition. There’s an emergency hearing set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Both parties are up against a deadline. Fact witness deposition and plaintiff compliance in the case has to be done by March 31.

Jones has already lost the defamation case. In November, Judge Barbara Bellis ruled that because of the way that Jones’ legal team handled the discovery process, it could no longer fight claims of defamation. What’s left to decide is how much Jones will pay in damages.

This story will be updated.

