CT nonprofits benefit from MacKenzie Scott’s billion dollar donations

Four Connecticut organizations have received a portion of MacKenzie Scott’s $3.9 billion dollar donations since June. Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, Boys & Girls Club of Hartford, and Shatterproof are among the 465 nonprofit organizations that were selected.

MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, has donated billions of dollars since June. She also selected Connecticut’s Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, in addition to making history after gifting $275 million to the national Planned Parenthood organization, which made for the largest single donation in that organization’s history.

Amanda Skinner, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, expressed gratitude in a statement.

“We are deeply grateful for Ms. Scott’s generous support for the future of reproductive and sexual health care, advocacy, and education in Connecticut and Rhode Island,” she said. “There is no question that we are living through a crisis for sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

The local Planned Parenthood organization said in a release that the $17 million will be put toward serving communities and “ensure health care, including abortion, is equitable and accessible for all.”

Scott announced her donations in a blog post Wednesday. She said she selected nonprofits that focus on the needs of underrepresented people.

“Now we can buy more land, we can build more houses,” Carolyn Vermont, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County said, “we can just service more members of our community here in coastal Fairfield County.”

Vermont said the five million dollars will be used in Fairfield County to provide equity to communities of color, specifically toward advancing black homeownership.

Scott wrote in her personal blog, “Supporting the capacity of all people to be heard leads to better outcomes for all.”

