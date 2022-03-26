© 2022 Connecticut Public

UConn is one win away from a 14th straight Final Four

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Ayannah BrownJoe Amon
Published March 26, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT
1 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 goes up underneath the basket for a second chance score, UConn Huskies scored a total of 14 second chance points. Forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10 points on the night with 14 rebounds as the Huskies win 75-58 over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
2 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
Surrounded by red UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 hits from outside in the second half as the Huskies win 75-58 over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
3 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 drives to the basket for 2 of her 15 points on the night with 6 rebounds as the Huskies win 75-58 over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 in a team huddle on the floor as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
5 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 gets a block of Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary #4 in the first quarter as the Huskies win 75-58 over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 holds her knee after hitting the floor and giving a scare to the fans as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
7 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 takes a hit from Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe #10 as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 fights through Indiana Hoosiers forward Aleksa Gulbe #10 and forward Mackenzie Holmes #54 to the basket as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary #4 as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
10 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies erupt on the bench after a called foul as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
11 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd #35 smiles back up the court to forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 after hitting a 3 pointer as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon
12 of 12  — UConn Huskies vs Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 gets to the ball to stop Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes #54 as the UConn Huskies take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut March 26, 2022.
Joe Amon

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team used a big run in the third quarter to advance past Indiana University in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game.

UConn’s 16 unanswered points kicked off the second half of Saturday’s game and propelled the Huskies to a 75-58 win over the Hoosiers.

Guard Paige Bueckers had seven of her team-high 15 points during that 16-0 third quarter run.

“We started pushing the ball in transition more,” Bueckers told reporters after Saturday’s game. “We got a few easy buckets there. But, I thought we played with a lot better pace and just a lot better energy coming out in that second half.”

Bueckers said the key to her play Saturday was something head coach Geno Auriemma has demanded from her of late: to be more aggressive when handling the ball.

“It’s easy to come back from an injury and think a lot and second-guess your decisions, but I thought it helped me a lot just coming out of the gate aggressive just because I didn’t have to think about anything,” Bueckers said. “I just played basketball and I took what the defense gave me.”

Auriemma says that Bueckers’ game is “not quite there yet, but further along than it’s been” since her return.

For Auriemma, the key to Saturday’s win was UConn’s massive advantage on the glass. The Huskies had 15 offensive rebounds, while Indiana had two. Auriemma thought that was a big reason the team took 19 more shots in the game than the Hoosiers took.

“When you do that, it’s usually because of second shots. We’re a good offensive team and to give us more than one shot, that’s allowing us to do what we do best.”

The Huskies shot 46 percent from the field in the game. Christyn Williams also had 15 points in the game and right behind Williams and Bueckers was freshman guard Azzi Fudd. The freshman scored 13 points in the game.

The leading scorer for both teams on Saturday was Indiana guard Ali Patberg. She had 16 points. For UConn, though, it was more about how Patberg’s teammate Grace Berger did. Williams said after the game that they wanted to shut Berger down on defense. While Berger finished with 13 points, she scored just two points in her first 18 minutes of play. Williams said that Berger relies on screens off of the ball to score, so she had to stay on Berger’s hip.

“We knew we were going to have a tough assignment with her — her pull-ups are crazy and she’s a strong guard,” Williams said Saturday. “We just knew that was the emphasis coming into the game that we were going to have to stop her.”

Next up for the Huskies: a shot at a 14th straight Final Four appearance. Even though UConn is playing in Connecticut, it’ll technically be the away team in Monday’s Bridgeport Regional Final. The Huskies take on the top seed in their region, North Carolina State University.

