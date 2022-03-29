© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cyberattackers hit Bradley International Airport website

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published March 29, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
bradley_airport_terminal_b_1.jpg
Ryan Caron King
/
WNPR

Officials at Bradley International Airport said Tuesday they are monitoring an attempt to crash the airport’s website.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Bradley, said the airport’s website was the target of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. Those attacks overwhelm a website with superfluous internet traffic that can prevent regular users from logging on.

A spokesperson for the airport acknowledged the attack Tuesday.

“We became aware of the issue during the overnight hours last night into this morning and continue to actively monitor,” Bradley spokesperson Ryan Tenny, wrote in an email.

The website was live by Tuesday morning.

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” Tenny said. “The incident is isolated to the website only and there is no impact to airport operations.”

News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at WNPR. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of WNPR's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill