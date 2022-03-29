Cyberattackers hit Bradley International Airport website

Officials at Bradley International Airport said Tuesday they are monitoring an attempt to crash the airport’s website.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Bradley, said the airport’s website was the target of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. Those attacks overwhelm a website with superfluous internet traffic that can prevent regular users from logging on.

A spokesperson for the airport acknowledged the attack Tuesday.

“We became aware of the issue during the overnight hours last night into this morning and continue to actively monitor,” Bradley spokesperson Ryan Tenny, wrote in an email.

The website was live by Tuesday morning.

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” Tenny said. “The incident is isolated to the website only and there is no impact to airport operations.”