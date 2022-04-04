Yale turns over stolen art amid smuggling investigation

The Yale University Art Gallery says in a statement that it was presented with information indicating that works of art in its collection were stolen from their countries of origin.

Yale says the art gallery delivered the objects on March 30th to the New York District Attorney’s Office and they’ll be repatriated later this year.

This comes amid a long running investigation into former New York City art dealer Subhash Kapoor. The New York Times reports Kapoor has been incarcerated in India since 2011 on charges of smuggling thousands of South Asian artifacts. He faces additional trafficking charges in New York.

Matthew Bogdanos, chief of the district attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, says nine of the 13 antiquities at Yale were connected to Kapoor. Twelve are from India and one is from Burma. They include a 10th-century sandstone statue and a marble arch from the 12th or 13th century.

The artifacts are valued at more than $1.2 million dollars.

