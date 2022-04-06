© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

A former Connecticut secretary of the state's new mission: Mandatory voting

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT
"I voted" sticker at a polling place
Chion Wolf
/
WNPR
An "I voted" sticker at a polling place.

People who care about voting as the fundamental instrument of a robust democracy are fond of saying “elections have consequences.”

If voting is so important, should failing to vote have consequences too?

To discuss, the co-authors of a new book called “100% Democracy: The Case For Universal Voting” joined "All Things Considered."

They are former Connecticut Secretary of the State Miles Rapoport and Washington Post Columnist E.J. Dionne.

They talk about what the consequences would be for failing to vote, why we should follow Australia's lead, why their plan won't disproportionately affect lower income people, and if they really think their mandatory voting plan has a realistic chance of ever becoming law.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith