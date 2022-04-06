A former Connecticut secretary of the state's new mission: Mandatory voting

People who care about voting as the fundamental instrument of a robust democracy are fond of saying “elections have consequences.”

If voting is so important, should failing to vote have consequences too?

To discuss, the co-authors of a new book called “100% Democracy: The Case For Universal Voting” joined "All Things Considered."

They are former Connecticut Secretary of the State Miles Rapoport and Washington Post Columnist E.J. Dionne.

They talk about what the consequences would be for failing to vote, why we should follow Australia's lead, why their plan won't disproportionately affect lower income people, and if they really think their mandatory voting plan has a realistic chance of ever becoming law.