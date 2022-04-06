State to fund $45M to boost ‘livability’ in 12 communities

The newly established Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program is expected to attract $74 million dollars in private funding – the state is providing $45 million – to support projects that improve the “livability” of communities statewide.

Plans include mixed-use apartments, low-income housing for men, park improvements, lighting, electric car charging stations, a sensory park, bicycle and pedestrian accessibility, murals, and more. The goal is to direct at least 50% of the funding to distressed municipalities.

“This new grant program we launched will have wide-ranging impacts as we emerge stronger than ever from the pandemic, creating new jobs, improving the vibrancy and quality of life in our neighborhoods, and making all corners of the state even more attractive for investment and opportunity,” Governor Lamont announced .

The first set of projects are in 12 parts of the state:

East Hartford ($2 million; 133 and 211 Riverside Drive)

Hartford ($6.3 million; 1355 to 1363 Main Street)

Killingly ($1 million; 128 Main Street and 30 Furnace Street)

Mansfield ($4.8 million; 113 to 121 South Eagleville Road)

Middletown ($4.5 million; 418 to 422, 428, 545, and 584 Main Street and 99 Union Street)

New Haven ($5.3 million; 840; State Street from Audubon Street to George Street)

New London ($5.9 million; Multiple addresses on State Street, Bank Street, Water Street, South Water Street)

Norwalk ($6 million; 30 Monroe Street, 15 to 17 Chestnut Street)

Norwich ($2 million; Former YMCA property, 337 to 355 Main Street)

Stamford ($2.5 million; 553, 571, 575, 583 and 670 Pacific Street)

Winchester ($1.8 million; 35 Willow Street, Bridge Street, Rowley Street, and other Downtown Winsted locations)

Windsor ($2.5 million; 144 to 152 Broad Street)

This is the first round of funding under the program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). The second round is expected in the fall of 2022, and the DECD is expected to award up to $100 million in grants over the next several years.