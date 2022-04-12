© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT Mirror's Keith Phaneuf says the state budget will be 'tremendously' affected by the 2022 election year

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State address
Jessica Hill
/
AP Photo
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State address during opening session at the State Capitol, Feb. 9, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.

The state's Finance and Appropriations committees are expected to be working behind closed doors for at least the rest of April to iron out the details of a $24.2 billion dollar state budget proposed last week.

The Connecticut Mirror’s Keith Phaneuf has been covering the budget process.

He joined us on "All Things Considered" to discuss his observations on the budget process.

In order, the subjects we discussed include:

1. How election year politics are affecting the budget process.

2. Why Governor Lamont's "SEBAC" agreement is unprecedented.

3. Whether Lamont's "SEBAC" agreement will actually keep workers from leaving.

4. Is Childcare/Early Child Development the big winner in this budget?

5. What are "Childcare Trust Fund" and "Revenue Cap"?

6. Is Connecticut heading for a "fiscal cliff" as federal pandemic dollars dry up?

7. What's going to happen with the "Car Tax?"

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith