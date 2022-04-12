CT Mirror's Keith Phaneuf says the state budget will be 'tremendously' affected by the 2022 election year

The state's Finance and Appropriations committees are expected to be working behind closed doors for at least the rest of April to iron out the details of a $24.2 billion dollar state budget proposed last week.

The Connecticut Mirror’s Keith Phaneuf has been covering the budget process.

He joined us on "All Things Considered" to discuss his observations on the budget process.

In order, the subjects we discussed include:

1. How election year politics are affecting the budget process.

2. Why Governor Lamont's "SEBAC" agreement is unprecedented.

3. Whether Lamont's "SEBAC" agreement will actually keep workers from leaving.

4. Is Childcare/Early Child Development the big winner in this budget?

5. What are "Childcare Trust Fund" and "Revenue Cap"?

6. Is Connecticut heading for a "fiscal cliff" as federal pandemic dollars dry up?

7. What's going to happen with the "Car Tax?"

