CT Senate extends COVID executive orders over GOP objection

Connecticut lawmakers have decided to extend four of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's remaining pandemic-related executive orders. The move comes despite concerns raised by Republicans that it's time to end the practice and get back to normal governing. The Senate voted 19-13 on Tuesday to prolong the four orders until June 30. They deal with physical distancing in certain congregate settings; making the patient vaccination database available to medical providers; using temporary nurses aides to help alleviate staffing shortages; and providing more time to send out rental assistance payments to people facing eviction who've already applied to the state's UniteCT program. The emergency bill now awaits approval by the House of Representatives.