© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

CT Senate extends COVID executive orders over GOP objection

By The Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT
Lamont.jpg
Mark Pazniokas
/
CTMirror.org

Connecticut lawmakers have decided to extend four of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's remaining pandemic-related executive orders. The move comes despite concerns raised by Republicans that it's time to end the practice and get back to normal governing. The Senate voted 19-13 on Tuesday to prolong the four orders until June 30. They deal with physical distancing in certain congregate settings; making the patient vaccination database available to medical providers; using temporary nurses aides to help alleviate staffing shortages; and providing more time to send out rental assistance payments to people facing eviction who've already applied to the state's UniteCT program. The emergency bill now awaits approval by the House of Representatives.

Tags

News covid-19
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content