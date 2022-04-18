A Florida judge overturns the CDC's mask mandate for planes and other public transit

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that the federal mask mandate on planes, trains, buses and other modes of public transportation is "unlawful."

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in a summary filed Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has exceeded its authority and failed to follow proper rulemaking procedures in requiring passengers and employees to wear face coverings while in transit.

Just last week, the agency extended the transportation mask mandate (which had been set to expire originally on April 18) through May 3 — allowing officials to take more time to study the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19.

The mask-wearing requirement had been initially imposed in early 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden took office in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

