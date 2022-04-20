State trooper involved in 2020 deadly shooting arrested

Connecticut state police say a trooper who fired seven gunshots into a car and killed a man in 2020 after a high-speed chase has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Authorities say Trooper Brian North turned himself in to the state inspector general Tuesday evening. The charges were not immediately announced. North fatally shot Mubarak Soulemane in January 2020 as Soulemane sat in the driver's seat of a car in West Haven, where the chase ended and police boxed in the car. Officials say North was placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers were suspended. North did not immediately return a message. The state police union says North risked his life and it is defending his actions.