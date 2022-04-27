© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut's public health commissioner reminds doctors about anti-coronavirus medicines

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
Dr. Manisha Juthani answers a question from a journalist.

With Covid positivity rates up significantly since their mid-March lows of around 2%, the Connecticut Department of Public Health is reminding physicians statewide about the availability and effectiveness of COVID-19 therapeutics. Those are medicines patients can take after testing positive to treat the illness.

For more on this, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani returned to "All Things Considered."

Joining her on the program was Dr. Vivian Leung from the DPH team that oversees the distribution of the therapeutics.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
