Senator Chris Murphy contracts COVID-19

By The Associated Press
Published April 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms. The Democrat said in a Twitter post that he got the test result Tuesday and has done contact tracing to inform people he has had contact with. He says he's sure he would be feeling worse if he wasn't fully vaccinated. Murphy is among several top Connecticut politicians who have contracted COVID-19 within the past month, including Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. A coronavirus wave in Washington has infected lawmakers, White House staffers and Cabinet members. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested positive Tuesday.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
