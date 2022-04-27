Senator Chris Murphy contracts COVID-19

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms. The Democrat said in a Twitter post that he got the test result Tuesday and has done contact tracing to inform people he has had contact with. He says he's sure he would be feeling worse if he wasn't fully vaccinated. Murphy is among several top Connecticut politicians who have contracted COVID-19 within the past month, including Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. A coronavirus wave in Washington has infected lawmakers, White House staffers and Cabinet members. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested positive Tuesday.