News

Parents urge Killingly school board to OK school-based mental health center

Connecticut Public Radio | By Catherine Shen
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
Speaking on April 28 in support of a no-cost, school-based mental health center, Killingly resident Kristine Cicchetti said to the town’s Board of Education, “I’m tired, I'm angry, I'm getting fed up. Like everybody has echoed here tonight, how long does this have to go on? How much information has to be presented to the board before you understand that this is needed?"

Parents and students in Killingly continue to push for a no-cost, school-based mental health center after the school board tabled a vote to take action on Wednesday. A parent-led petition calling on the board to step up, led to a public hearing Thursday.

“We are trying to get this resource for our kids,” said Christine Rosati Randall, a Killingly parent. “We’re exasperated because we’ve presented all the information needed just to have the school board dismiss them.”

The Killingly Board of Education rejected the proposal to open a school-based health center in March. Parents then brought up the issue at the state Board of Education’s April 6 meeting to plead their case. The parents also filed a complaint with the state Department of Educationon the grounds that the school district failed to provide mental health services to students in need.

The department found the complaint to be substantial and has opened an investigation.

In a survey by SERAC of 477 Killingly students between grades 7-12, 14.7% “admitted to having made a suicide plan,” and 28.2% had “thoughts of hurting themselves.” In the first 92 days of the 2021-2022 school year, there were “500 incidents where students were emotionally unable to stay in class and needed to access immediate counseling.”

“This is a really serious matter,” said Rosati Randall.“Every day that goes by, our students are not receiving this life saving support, and they’re not learning.”

“It just boggles the mind,” said Killingly mom Christine Rosati Randall (standing) to the Killingly Board of Education during an April 28 meeting to hear public comment after the board voted against a no-cost, school-based mental health center, “If you're not listening to the parents, students, staff facts and data, who are you listening to?"

Parents said the pandemic has left many young people in town dealing with mental health problems. But some school board members who are opposed to the mental health center, are in doubt as to whether enough number of students require mental health support.

Some board members have said they voted against the center because a counselor might offer advice to a student that goes against the views of that student's parents.

If the proposal gets the greenlight, the school district would partner with Generations Family Health Center, which currently operates a school-based health center at Putnam Public Schools.

During a February informational session for the school board, staff at Generations said that from the initial contact, parent/guardian consent and involvement are initiated and emphasized as crucial to successful treatment. There would also be collaboration between Killingly High School’s clinical team and other healthcare providers on student needs.

The Board of Education has until May 6 to respond to the complaint.

Ivy Ross (left) kisses her daughter Emily Ross after the two addressed the Killingly School Board of Education at a board meeting April 28. Emily said during testimony she endured regular bullying in high school due to her sexual orientation. “I have an emotionally literate parent and I did not tell her,” she said, “I feel safe with her and I still did not tell her. And I think that’s why it hurts so much to watch you debate this topic,” she told the board. “We know this isn’t a question of morality,” said Ross, “Because we know that if a child or a high school student came to you and asked for help and said they wanted to take their own life, you would not ask, ‘well, how much would it cost?’ or ‘is your parent aware of the services you are seeking?’ You would help.”

Catherine Shen
Catherine Shen is a Connecticut Public’s education reporter. The Los Angeles native comes to CT Public after a decade of print and digital reporting across the country.
