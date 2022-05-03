Connecticut trooper charged in fatal shooting of Mubarak Soulemane appears at arraignment

A Connecticut state trooper who fired seven gunshots into a car and killed a man in 2020 after a high-speed chase is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday for an arraignment.

Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter.

Troopers gathered in Milford Tuesday morning to show support for North.

North was arrested last month, but was released after posting $50,000 bail, and his police powers have been suspended.

North fatally shot 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in January 2020 after a high-speed chase. Soulemane sat in the driver’s seat of a stolen car in West Haven, where the chase ended and police boxed in the car. After a failed attempt to use a taser on Soulemane, police said they saw him reaching for a knife. That’s when North fired his gun multiple times. He said he feared Soulemane was going to attack his fellow officers.

A report from the inspector general’s office states that neither North nor any other person was in imminent danger of serious injury or death from a knife attack. The report found that North was not justified in using deadly force – and the investigation questioned the necessity of the high-speed chase.

Soulemane had reportedly been treated for schizophrenia in the past, and the report says he was acting erratically on the day of his death.

The state police union said it was disappointed that the inspector general’s office decided to prosecute North and that it will vigorously defend the trooper.

Soulemane’s sister, Mariyann Soulemane, said at a press conference in April she almost lost hope that the officer would be held accountable.

“The path has shown its course and why patience was essential,” Soulemane said.

As the Soulemane family waited for an arrest, there was a global movement for Black lives in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Connecticut then passed the Police Accountability Law, which created an independent office of the inspector general to review deaths like Mubarak’s.

“We thank God for George Floyd’s legacy and hope that this is not just for my brother, this is for all of us: Every family that was wronged in the state of Connecticut, everybody that was murdered by [a] police officer and got off scot-free, this is for them,” Mariyann Soulemane said at the press conference.

Connecticut Public's Ali Oshinskie and Jeff Cohen contributed to this report, which includes material from The Associated Press.

