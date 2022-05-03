State Representative Gilchrest reacts to a Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

What are the Connecticut ramifications of the bombshell leak from the US Supreme Court of a draft of a Majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade?

To talk about this, West Hartford Democratic Representative Jillian Gilchrest joined "All Things Considered."

As the Co-chair of the General Assembly’s reproductive Rights Caucus, she championed a newly-passed Connecticut Reproductive Freedom Defense Act.

She talks at length about how this new state legislation could insulate abortion providers and seekers should the high court strike down Roe v. Wade.