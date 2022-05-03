© 2022 Connecticut Public

State Representative Gilchrest reacts to a Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT
Connecticut Rep. Jillian Gilchrest speaks during a hearing on H.B. 5040, An Act Establishing an Excise Tax on Ammunition, in the Legislative Office Building on February 27, 2020, in Hartford.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A file photo of Connecticut State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest.

What are the Connecticut ramifications of the bombshell leak from the US Supreme Court of a draft of a Majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade?

To talk about this, West Hartford Democratic Representative Jillian Gilchrest joined "All Things Considered."

As the Co-chair of the General Assembly’s reproductive Rights Caucus, she championed a newly-passed Connecticut Reproductive Freedom Defense Act.

She talks at length about how this new state legislation could insulate abortion providers and seekers should the high court strike down Roe v. Wade.

