Rally to be held 5 years after Jayson Negron’s killing by a Bridgeport officer

This weekend marks five years since Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay shot and killed 15-year-old Jayson Negron. A rally will be held on Saturday, May 7th at 5pm in the Nest Arts Factory in Bridgeport to honor Jayson’s life and advocate for police reform.

“I think it's so important for us every year to gather because each year has been a fight. Each year has been another year where we're seeking justice,” said Jazmarie Melendez, Negron’s older sister and a leading advocate for his justice.

Negron’s family will face Boulay in court later this year over a lawsuit filed in March of 2020 against the Bridgeport Police Department. Melendez says they’re hoping police officers can be held accountable for their actions with this lawsuit.

“This can open the door for other families to see it through and to not feel intimidated by the police,” said Melendez.

Jazmarie Melendez / Jazmarie Melendez Portrait of Jayson Negron

The lawsuit claims that the city of Bridgeport and police chief at the time of Negron’s killing, Armando Perez, failed to adequately train, supervise and discipline their officers.

In January of 2018, a state investigation by Waterbury State Attorney Maureen Platt determined that Officer Boulay was innocent because he had reason to believe his life was being threatened . Platt’s report says that Boulay approached Negron’s stolen Subaru Forester with the driver’s side door open, and that Negron reversed the vehicle, pinning Boulay under the door of the moving vehicle.

Melendez says the details of this incident are disputed, and the lawsuit will be a chance to cross examine the narrative the police and state have issued.

Connecticut Public reached out to the Bridgeport Police Department and City of Bridgeport for comment, but they did not respond.

The lawsuit is currently in the summary judgment phase, where the court enters a preliminary judgment on the case before the trial begins. There has yet to be a set court date, but Melendez says the case will likely go to trial later this year, or early in 2023.

“When we reflect on our relationships with Jason, he was so funny and kind hearted and loving. To be 15 years old, and to have such a grasp on life and just truly being a warm hearted person is so special,” said Melendez.