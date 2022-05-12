Governor candidate: No abortion law change, but tell parents

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has issued a statement saying he would not attempt to change existing law in Connecticut concerning abortion if he’s elected governor in November. However, the Madison businessman said Wednesday the state “should consider” legislation that would impose a parental notification requirement for minors under age 16, except in cases of rape or incest. Stefanowski says a parental notification requirement is already in place for most medical procedures performed on minors and abortion should be no exception. Nancy DiNardo, chairperson of the Connecticut Democrats, called Stefanowski’s statement “defensive, weak, riddled with extreme Republican talking points” without clarifying whether he’d sign a law outlawing abortion.