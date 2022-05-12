© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Governor candidate: No abortion law change, but tell parents

By The Associated Press
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT
YEHYUN KIM
Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski addresses the delegates at the Republican convention at Foxwoods on May 6, 2022.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has issued a statement saying he would not attempt to change existing law in Connecticut concerning abortion if he’s elected governor in November. However, the Madison businessman said Wednesday the state “should consider” legislation that would impose a parental notification requirement for minors under age 16, except in cases of rape or incest. Stefanowski says a parental notification requirement is already in place for most medical procedures performed on minors and abortion should be no exception. Nancy DiNardo, chairperson of the Connecticut Democrats, called Stefanowski’s statement “defensive, weak, riddled with extreme Republican talking points” without clarifying whether he’d sign a law outlawing abortion.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
