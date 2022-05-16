Connecticut’s kindergarten enrollment is declining — and educators are concerned

Fewer students are enrolling into Connecticut public pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms as the pandemic continues. But state education officials said this is a trend that’s been happening since before the pandemic.

Since the 2014-15 school year, state data show that there has been a 3.4% decrease in total enrollment every year until the pandemic hit in March 2020.

State data show that pre-kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment saw the sharpest declines for the 2020-2021 school year. Compared to 2019, pre-kindergarten fell by 3,529 students —

from 18,829 to 15,300, which is a 19 percent decline in a single year. Based on the same report, kindergarten enrollment fell by 4,310 students from 36,566 in 2019 to 32,256 in 2020 — a nearly 12 percent decline.

The drop in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment is a concern for educators because without early childhood development, the long-term consequences could result in learning delays, according to the state Department of Education. Any developmental concerns could also be identified in kindergarten, which means the earlier a problem is identified, the sooner the child can get support.

“This will improve their ability to achieve throughout their school years,” the state Department of Education said.

Andrea Brinnel, an early childhood specialist with the state Department of Education, said anecdotally that families are choosing to hold back their children for many reasons, including COVID-related concerns, but they don’t have the data to examine all of those factors.

Students have also had a disruptive schooling experience over the past two years between remote learning, hybrid schooling and COVID restrictions. Brinnel said because of that, some skills that children may have learned before going into kindergarten are lacking.

“They didn't get the chance to practice some of those skills. And I think a lot of that falls into the area of executive functioning, which really does need to be intentionally taught to kids, and they need opportunities to practice,” Brinnel said. “Without that practice, we're seeing kids show up looking a little different in kindergarten than they did a couple years ago.”

The statewide decline in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten enrollment by 8,070 students for the 2020-21 school year accounts for more than half of the decline in statewide enrollment for all grades, the state report said.

Brinnel said other factors like parents opting to home school their children also contribute to the enrollment decline.

“While school districts are required to offer kindergarten, parents aren't required to send them until they're seven. So that's part of it,” she said.

Parents have also continued to express concerns about having their children return to in-person schooling amid rising COVID cases, on the one hand, or the potential of another mask mandate.

Irene Parisi, chief academic officer at the state Department of Education, said those are all real concerns.

“This is why the department has worked so hard with school districts, as well as other state agencies, to understand what are the best mitigating strategies, what resources might be needed and what’s the best guidance to support parents with those decisions,” she said.

“It’s important to understand the importance of having students learn in person,” Parisi said. “At the same time, we ask what we can do to make them feel safe and learn with confidence.”

