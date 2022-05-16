© 2022 Connecticut Public

Nathan Carman's bail hearing postponed

By The Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT
Nathan Carman
Michael Dwyer/AP
/
AP
FILE — Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station, in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carman spend a week at sea in a life raft before being rescued by a passing freighter. Carman is to be arraigned in federal court, in Rutland, Vt., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on charges of killing his mother during a fishing trip at sea to inherit the family's wealth. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate will remain in custody, after his bail hearing was postponed for at least two months.

Nathan Carman pleaded not guilty last week to multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut.

Carman's hearing, slated for Monday, was postponed Friday for at least 60 days by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford of Vermont, The Boston Globe reports.

Lawyers appointed to represent the 28-year-old Vernon resident had sought an indefinite postponement of the hearing to conduct their own investigation and interview potential witness, the newspaper said.

Crawford said defense lawyers could seek more time beyond 60 days if needed. That means Carman, for now, will remain in custody.

Prosecutors have argued he should remain detained while he awaits trial because he poses a flight risk and is a danger to the community.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft off the coast of Massachusetts eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina on a fishing trip with his mother, who was never found.

Authorities allege Carman also killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from Chakalos' estate, but he was not charged with that killing.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
