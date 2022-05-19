New Haven Reverend: stand against racism after Buffalo shooting

A local clergy member is calling for action to combat racism in the wake of a targeted attack on a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 people.

Dr. Boise Kimber, a senior pastor at First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, visited a Buffalo community devastated by a shooting that injured a total of 13 people. Authorities say 11 of the victims were Black.“We renew our resolve to double-down our efforts to fight for good and fairness for people,” said Kimber, who met with local leaders in Buffalo after Saturday’s shooting. “I also said that all good people need to stand up against evil, no matter where it occurs.”

He says the racist attack represents an outgrowth of white supremacy in America and beyond. He’s asking that in response to the event, white people, white evangelical leaders in particular, don’t provide an “out” for white supremacy by blaming the attack on the shooter’s mental health.

“When whites kill Blacks, when the cops kill Blacks, it’s always ‘oh, they got a mental problem. We’ve got to deal with their mental capacity. [The shooter] had the proper armor on,” Kimber said. “He scouted out this grocery store more than once. He saw a white person there in the store, pointed at the white person, told the white person not to worry and still shot up Black people. He went there to kill Black people.”

Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public Bishop Charles H. Brewer III lost a family member, Pearl Young 77 of Buffalo NY in the Buffalo Massacre, attends a press conference with The Greater New Haven Clergy Association for a discussion relating to racism and community at the First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, Connecticut May 19, 2022.

While he was in Buffalo, Kimber says he helped organize a service and a news conference. He’s hoping that these events will prompt government officials to act in a manner that will lift Black people out of poverty in the area where the shooting occurred.

