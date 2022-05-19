U.S. energy secretary to visit Connecticut Friday

America’s top energy official is slated to visit Connecticut Friday on a visit calling attention to the state’s burgeoning offshore wind industry and its legacy nuclear program.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm is scheduled to make stops in Storrs, Waterford, and New London.

The visit comes as gas prices in Connecticut have ballooned to record highs and Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers recently wrapped up a legislative session that included several high-profile pieces of legislation aimed at mitigating climate change.

New England’s power grid also recently experienced its lowest day of demand ever recorded .

While in Storrs, Granholm is expected to tour the Department of Energy’s Southern New England Industrial Assessment Center and make an announcement related to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The details of that announcement are not immediately clear.

In Storrs, the Secretary is expected to be joined by UConn Interim President Radenka Maric, U.S. Representative Joe Courtney and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes.

Later Friday, Secretary Granholm will travel to Waterford to visit Dominion Energy’s Millstone Power Station. That nuclear plant produces power for about 2 million homes, but was the focus of back and forths with state lawmakers in recent years about the price of its power and the continued operation of the plant. That debate resolved in 2019 with a 10 year continued operation contract .

The visit will conclude with a trip to State Pier in New London.

Granholm will be joined by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and representatives from Ørsted and Eversource, all of whom are working to redevelop the location to support New England’s offshore wind industry.

A release from Courtney’s office said members of the building and construction trades, as well as state and municipal leaders leading the development of offshore wind in southeastern Connecticut, will also be in attendance.

This story will be updated.