News

Connecticut anti-gun violence activist reacts to Uvalde school massacre

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published May 25, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT
Lamont Press Conference
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Danielle Moghadam with her 2 year old son Elia and Stephanie Dominello with Teddy who is also two for West Hartford show their emotions as Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz speaks during a press conference In the wake of yesterday's elementary school shooting at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut May 25, 2022.

In the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, CT Against Gun Violence Executive Director Jeremy Stein joined "All Things Considered" to give his perspective.

He talked about the progress Connecticut has made since the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, his organization's mobilization plans for the 2022 election, misinformation from gun enthusiasts that he tries to dispel, and whether or not ghost guns have been a game-changer in efforts to pass effective gun safety legislation.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith