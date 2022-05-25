Connecticut anti-gun violence activist reacts to Uvalde school massacre

In the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, CT Against Gun Violence Executive Director Jeremy Stein joined "All Things Considered" to give his perspective.

He talked about the progress Connecticut has made since the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, his organization's mobilization plans for the 2022 election, misinformation from gun enthusiasts that he tries to dispel, and whether or not ghost guns have been a game-changer in efforts to pass effective gun safety legislation.

