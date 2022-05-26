Newtown vigil aims 'to stand with the Uvalde community' following Texas school shooting

A vigil is planned for Thursday night in Newtown following this week’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The Newtown Action Alliance and the Newtown Interfaith Council are hosting the vigil “to stand with the Uvalde community.”

The Texas shooting -- in which 19 students and two teachers were killed -- resonated deeply across Connecticut, where in Newtown, 20 children and six adults were killed in 2012 in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Following Thursday’s vigil, there will be a candelight procession to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is based in Newtown.