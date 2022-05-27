A Connecticut police spokesman says when engaging active shooters "You do not wait."

The police who responded first to the shootings in Uvalde, Texas are under heavy criticism for waiting nearly an hour to force their way into the classroom where a shooter was still a threat and the wounded were in need of aid.

To talk about how those officers' actions did or did not mesh with protocols here in Connecticut, Brian Foley of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection joined "All Things Considered."

He also talks about some of the hotly debated topics in the days since this latest school shooting, including:

--Are doors really the key to stopping school shootings?

--Could an 18 year old buy multiple AR-15 rifles here in CT?

--Where are CT's guns coming from?

--How he avoided conveying misinformation in Press Conferences.

--Why police pressers often start with much thanking of other 1st responders.

--Do police officers think AR-15's should be sold to the public?