10 people died in Connecticut traffic accidents over Memorial Day weekend, police say

Connecticut state police report 10 people died on state roadways during the Memorial Day weekend.

There were 359 accidents from midnight Friday through late Monday evening, authorities said. Of those accidents, 35 had reported injuries.

One-car accident in Thompson

Four people died in in a crash on Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson Monday evening.

Johan Santana was driving a 2017 Honda Civic when he tried to pass another vehicle. Santana lost control and drove off the road before hitting a tree, according to state police. Santana, an 18-year-old from Providence, R.I., was pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers in the vehicle also died of their injuries: Jaslin Perez, 21, of Providence, R.I.; Lixandra Terrero Almonte, 21, of Providence, R.I.; and Erika Perez, 21. Police didn't make Erika Perez' hometown immediately available. Officials do not believe anyone in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Wrong-way crash in Guilford

On Sunday afternoon, four people died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 South in Guilford, officials said.

Luis Fernando Garduno-Cidals, 22, of Westbrook was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima northbound on the southbound side of the highway between exits 60-59 when he got into a head-on crash with a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Johnny Bookhardt, 76, of Norwalk. Both were killed.

Also killed were passengers Caroline Bookhardt, 68; and Patricia Greene-Kessler, 66. All were residents of Norwalk. State police are investigating and encourage people who may have witnessed the crash — or events leading to it — to call 860-399-2100.

Niantic musician dies

Aymeric Dupré la Tour, 49, of Niantic, died Sunday in a crash at about 7:30 a.m. on I-95 South in Madison, just before Exit 60. Dupré la Tour rear-ended a tractor trailer, which had slowed for a road closure. He was a Juilliard-trained harpsichordist, organist and pianist who performed with the New London Community Orchestra, Mystic River Chorale and New London Maritime Society, according to The Day.

Teen dies in Hampton

Seventeen-year old Fabian Sosa-Mangual of Willimantic died Saturday morning when the Dodge Dakota he was driving went off the road on Route 6 in Hampton and hit a tree.

Connecticut Public's Jim Welch and Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.

