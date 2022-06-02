A Connecticut doctor wants you to learn how to 'Stop The Bleed'

As we process the latest spate of mass shootings in this country, a Connecticut doctor who was on stand-by, but sadly not needed, to treat victims in the Sandy Hook murders 10 years ago says anyone can learn to keep severe trauma victims from bleeding to death.

Dr. Lenworth Jacobs is a founder of STOP THE BLEED, an effort led by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma to teach the public how to bring bleeding under control.

He joined "All Things Considered" to encourage everyone to go to the STOP THE BLEED website and find a nearby class.

He also talked about the basics of what to do when someone is profusely bleeding.

