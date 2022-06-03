Baby formula ‘drop and swap’ events in Hartford and Southington aim to help during national shortage

A national baby formula shortage continues to affect Connecticut parents and families.

While the federal government coordinates imports from overseas and boosts manufacturing here in the U.S., local communities are finding ways to help each other out.

Several formula “drop and swap” events are taking place this weekend. Any residents with new, unopened formula are encouraged to donate. Parents and families can also come with formula and exchange their supply for a different kind of formula they need.

Food 4 U and NELP Hartford will host an event Sat., June 4, in Hartford’s North End from noon to 3 p.m. at 75 Sterling St. Parents who have no formula for swapping can still get up to two free cans of formula. They will need to bring with them their baby, or their baby’s birth certificate as proof of need.

The Hartford event will also take diaper donations, which will be given out to families.

Another event is taking place Sun., June 5, in Southington. It will be hosted by the founders of Find My Formula CT from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 North Main St. People are encouraged to donate or bring new, unopened formula. Organizers say product lot numbers will be checked to ensure the quality of the formula.

The event is specifically for people who are donating formula, or who are coming with formula to swap. Organizers say they intend to build up supply and open up future events to people who need formula, but have none to swap or donate.