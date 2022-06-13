© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stanford beats UConn 8-2, forces decisive Game 3

By The Associated Press
Published June 13, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Braden Montgomery and Drew Bowser each hit a home run in Stanford's six-run second inning and the Cardinal beat UConn 8-2 to avoid elimination and force a deciding Game 3 at the Stanford Super Regional. Stanford (46-16) and the Huskies play again Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Kody Huff hit the 10th pitch of the at bat up the middle for a two-out two-RBI single to make it 2-0 in the top of the first and Stanford never trailed. T.C. Simmons walked to lead off the bottom of the second and scored on a two-out double by David Smith to trim UConn's deficit to 8-2, but the Huskies had just six baserunners thereon - none of which advanced beyond second base.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
Related Content