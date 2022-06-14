© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut spends $1.5 million to help renovate a veterans home in Bridgeport

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT
Governor Ned Lamont and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announcing $1.5 million in state funding for renovations at the Home for the Brave in Bridgeport on Monday, June 13, 2022
Connecticut is spending $1.5 million to expand and renovate a veterans home in Bridgeport run by the nonprofit Homes for the Brave Rehabilitation Institute.

Veterans have served the country honorably and deserve the state’s gratitude, Governor Ned Lamont said, announcing the state funding at the home on Monday.

“One way we can show that is by taking this facility, which goes back well over a hundred years, and turning it into something special, turning it into something where you have your own private room, your own private bathroom," he said. "A little bit of respect. A little bit of dignity.”

The renovations will include the installation of an elevator to make it easier for residents to move around. Work is expected to begin at the 42-bed facility this summer.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
