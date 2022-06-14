The leader of CT Against Gun Violence hails "incremental" proposed Senate gun legislation

The head of "CT Against Gun Violence" thinks an anti-gun violence measure would be a good "incremental" step towards the passage of other gun control measures later on.

Hear Jeremy Stein's thoughts and concerns about the proposed Senate gun legislation in the link above.

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement that will yield at least 10 republican votes for federal gun legislation.

Murphy said the proposed legislation includes funding to help states pass and implement red flag laws that will allow law enforcement to temporarily take dangerous weapons away from people who pose a danger to others or themselves.

The senator says the bill would also close the “boyfriend loophole” by including dating partners a ban on domestic abusers having guns.

However, staunch gun control advocates have criticized the agreement for what's NOT in it. No universal background checks. No assault weapons ban of any kind. No licensing requirement to carry a firearm. No mandatory waiting period. No high capacity magazine ban.

