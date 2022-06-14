© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

The leader of CT Against Gun Violence hails "incremental" proposed Senate gun legislation

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published June 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
National Vigil for Victims of Gun Violence - Washington, DC
The Washington Post via Getty Images
/
The Washington Post
A Vigil for Victims of Gun Violence just prior to the first anniversary marking the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday December 12, 2013 in Washington, DC.

The head of "CT Against Gun Violence" thinks an anti-gun violence measure would be a good "incremental" step towards the passage of other gun control measures later on.

Hear Jeremy Stein's thoughts and concerns about the proposed Senate gun legislation in the link above.

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement that will yield at least 10 republican votes for federal gun legislation.

Murphy said the proposed legislation includes funding to help states pass and implement red flag laws that will allow law enforcement to temporarily take dangerous weapons away from people who pose a danger to others or themselves.

The senator says the bill would also close the “boyfriend loophole” by including dating partners a ban on domestic abusers having guns.

However, staunch gun control advocates have criticized the agreement for what's NOT in it. No universal background checks. No assault weapons ban of any kind. No licensing requirement to carry a firearm. No mandatory waiting period. No high capacity magazine ban.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
