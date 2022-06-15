Lyme-Old Lyme Schools will arm security officers, school board decides

Lyme-Old Lyme Schools will go ahead and arm school security officers.

The Board of Education on Wednesday approved the plan at a special meeting.

The vote came as other school districts across Connecticut were also deciding to arm officers or considering the idea. The districts’ actions come just weeks after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Several parents spoke before the meeting, expressing concerns about giving guns to security officers.

Lyme-Old Lyme School board member Martha Shoemaker asked for more time before voting.

“We need to spend more time,” she said. “Let’s take time to protect our kids.”

School board member Laura Dean-Frazier said she supported arming officers.

“This has been going on for a long time,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a knee-jerk reaction. I think it’s something I’ve been talking about and thinking about and witnessing and absorbing since Sandy Hook.”

Two school board members voted against the proposal.

District officials said Wednesday that the security effort will cost between $43,000-$48,000 annually. The district also plans to spend $8,900 for a one-time purchase of guns and protective gear.

Superintendent Ian Neviaser earlier told The Day that “it is our duty to make sure that our students are safe as possible at all times” and that the district needs to “look at all options to make sure that that is the case.”

Video: Watch the meeting