What you need to know before going to the Travelers Championship

More than a hundred thousand fans are expected in Cromwell this weekend for the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship.

Attendance restrictions, in place the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been lifted. The 2020 tournament was played without fans present. Last year, attendance was limited to slightly less than 10,000 fans a day.

As large crowds return, there are several health and safety policies — and PGA regulations — to be aware of before you head to the TPC River Highlands golf club.

Health Guidelines



Tickets, food and all other purchases are cashless and contactless

Tickets can only be accessed on your smartphone and will be scanned at the gate

Fans are not required to wear masks. There will be masks available at health stations between the 9th Green and the Clubhouse, at 5/6, 12 and the 17th Green.

There will be hand sanitization locations throughout the course.

What Not To Bring



Backpacks are not allowed. Purses and clutches can not be larger than 6" x 6" x 6". Infant diaper bags are permitted.

Spectators are not allowed to bring in beverages and coolers

Cameras are not permitted during tournament play (Thursday-Sunday)

Drones are not permitted

Leave computers or laptops at home

Posters, signs and banners can not be brought in

What Is Allowed



Reusable plastic or metal cups and bottles — smaller than 32 ounces — that are empty when you enter and exit

Binoculars — without a case

Collapsible chairs — without a bag that do not extend to include a foot rest

Infant supplies

Motorized wheelchairs and scooters

Umbrellas — without a bag

Cell phones and tablets

Cell Phone Use



Fans can only speak on cell phones in designated areas away from the course

Phones must be on silent or vibrate

Cell phones can be confiscated by a mobile device committee volunteers and hole captains. (Phones are held at the main gate until 6 p.m. that day. After that, they are kept in the tournament office.)

Parking

Parking is included in the price of your ticket. Arrive early in the day if you'd like to park close to the gates.

Kids Under 15 Are Free

Admission is free for children 15 years old and younger when accompanied by a paid, adult ticket.

Get more details at the Travelers Championship website.