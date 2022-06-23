© 2022 Connecticut Public

Connecticut cities and towns given guidelines to help deal with incidents of racial tension

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has provided guidelines to cities and towns to help local officials deal with incidents of racial tension.

The guidelines are based on racial equity recommendations from the U.S. Department of Justice and the National League of Cities.

They are designed to help local leaders and police diffuse incidents of racial tension, said Richard Porth of the Conference. He helped put the document together.

“It's aimed at developing an internal response team — developing a set line of communications with the police chief and law enforcement personnel, prioritizing outreach to families and to victims, engaging with community leaders and finding a way to give regular updates to the entire community,” he said.

The guidelines stress that local officials and the police need to find ways to develop ongoing community partnerships with under-represented residents.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

