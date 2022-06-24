Connecticut reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Connecticut’s elected officials have reacted strongly in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision that overturns the constitutional right to an abortion and reverses Roe v. Wade.

Regardless of the decision, abortion will remain legal in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he is “grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that women have a right to choose.”

“As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights,” Lamont said.

Lamont signed into law legislation that protects in-state medical providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state laws and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion.

Lamont said the Supreme Court's decision “drastically oversteps the constitutional right for Americans to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without government interference.”

“Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor without the interference of politicians,” he said in a statement. “This ruling will not only result in a patchwork of unequal laws among the states, but more importantly it will result in dangerous and life-threatening situations similar to what this country witnessed countless times in the era prior to the landmark Roe case in which women died or were left severely injured because they could not access the medical care that they should have every right to access on their own.”

This is a developing story, which will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.