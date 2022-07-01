© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

'Auntie networks' organizing in Connecticut and beyond to provide abortion help

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published July 1, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
Activists Continue To Gather Outside Supreme Court After Historic Overturning Of Roe v. Wade
Nathan Howard
/
Getty Images North America
Abortion-rights supporter Lilly, who declined to provide a last name, watches the sunset near The Supreme Court on June 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the constitutional right to abortion has spurred the growth of groups organized to provide resources for people needing help getting an abortion in states where the procedure remains legal. They’re called “auntie networks.”

One auntie network founder, who asked that we not use her name because of concerns about her safety and possible prosecution, said her network is now getting nearly 50 messages a day from people in Connecticut and across the country who want to help.

The founder said she had been homeless, following which she had an abortion – and it was the right decision for her.

“Everyone tried to talk me out of it,” she said. ”That was the best decision I made for myself, and for my life, and for my circumstances, and for everything.”

Now, she wants to be the “auntie” to others that no one had been to her, when she needed help. Her network is organizing to provide places to stay and transportation for people traveling to get an abortion.

“There's just so much that we can do,” she said. “I'm hoping we can do even more.”

Her auntie network didn’t start with the Supreme Court decision. She says she’s been “secretly helping” people in the homeless community and those living in poverty with abortion-related services since 2016.

”Some of us have been doing this a long time," she said. "Some of us are doctors, lawyers, you name it. Our goal is to really make a difference.”

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
