Gov. Ned Lamont appoints new members to state Board of Regents

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that JoAnn Ryan will serve as chairperson, and Juanita James and James McCarthy were appointed board members.

Ryan will take over the reins from Matt Fleury, board chair, whose tenure ended June 30. Fleury has served as chair since 2016, and prior to that, was a member of the Board of Regents (BOR) since 2011.

“I have had the opportunity to work with outstanding faculty, staff and students with the goal of making CSCU colleges and universities accessible and affordable to all students, regardless of their life experiences or background,” said Fleury. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in maintaining the highest quality educational options for our students.”

Ryan has served as the vice chair since February. She has been a board member since 2018 and is currently the president and CEO of the Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce.

“I look forward to working with Governor Lamont and President Terrance Cheng to ensure the CSCU system maintains its core mission of access, equity, and affordability for Connecticut’s students so they may succeed and graduate in a timely manner,” said Ryan.

James and McCarthy will succeed outgoing board members Aviva Budd and David Jimenez. James is president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and McCarthy is a former interim provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Baruch College, the City University of New York.

All three members’ terms are effective immediately.

The Connecticut Board of Regents oversees the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system. It has four state universities, 12 community colleges, and Charter Oak College.

Terrance Cheng, president of CSCU, said the members’ “professional backgrounds, life experiences and perspectives will be an asset to the important work the board does in support of CSCU’s 17 colleges and universities.”

