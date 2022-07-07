New Haven officials announce reforms after man paralyzed in police van

New Haven officials announced Thursday that suspects will typically be brought to lockup in a police cruiser after they are arrested. The change in policy in how people in police custody are transported comes after a man was paralyzed on June 19 when a police van he was riding in came to a sudden stop.

New Haven police officers will also be required to ask a person being arrested if they need medical attention when they are taken into custody, and when they arrive at the lockup.

Mayor Justin Elicker and police Chief Karl Jacobson said the changes in policy are aimed to keep people in custody safer.

Richard “Randy” Cox suffered severe injuries while handcuffed in the back of a police van after he was arrested in June. New Haven police said the van came to a sudden stop to avoid an accident. Cox was not belted into a seat and surveillance video shows him hitting a wall between the cab and back of the van headfirst.

Officer Oscar Diaz kept driving immediately after the sudden stop, despite Cox telling officers he was injured and couldn’t move, according to officials and the surveillance video.

Diaz did stop before reaching the police station. He called paramedics but told them to meet at the station.

Cox was pulled from the van and placed in a wheelchair. He was booked by officers at the station and dragged to a cell and left on the ground before paramedics arrived.

Courtesy of New Haven Police Department / A screenshot from New Haven Police Department body camera footage shows a grimacing Richard Cox being lifted into a wheelchair by NHPD officers. Cox, 36, was severely injured and likely paralyzed moments before while being en route to NHPD headquarters in a transport van. Cox's head slammed into the front interior wall of the van after the driver braked suddenly. Cox is in the hospital and several NHPD officers are on paid leave while the incident is being investigated.

Diaz and four other members of the New Haven Police Department who were involved in the transport and detention of Cox have been placed on paid leave pending a state police investigation.

The reforms announced Thursday include eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports and using marked police vehicles instead, requiring officers to immediately call for an ambulance to respond to their location if the prisoner requests or appears to need medical aid, a review of detention center policies, random checks of detention area personnel’s body cameras, and department-wide training on several related topics.

City officials are inviting residents to several planned town hall-style discussions on police department issues, with the first one scheduled for July 14. They also say several steps already have been taken in response to what happened to Cox, including requiring officers to ensure prisoners are wearing seat belts.

Elicker said he met with Cox on Wednesday at the hospital and Cox was still paralyzed from the waist down and struggled to speak.

“The incident that happened with Mr. Cox was unacceptable," Elicker said. "We are committed to making the necessary changes and having the necessary conversations to further strengthen the city’s approach to public safety and to ensure that our police department is operating in a manner that best serves our residents, supports our officers, and is consistent with our shared values of dignity, respect, and compassion for all New Haveners."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

