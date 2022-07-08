Family of Randy Cox, paralyzed in New Haven police van, seek civil rights charges

The family of a man paralyzed in the back of a New Haven police van said they want civil rights charges filed against the officers involved in the incident.

Randy Cox's family said Friday that the New Haven police department's newly announced reforms don't go far enough — that the department needs a deeper culture change.

Meanwhile, a rally is scheduled for Friday as organizers demand justice for Cox.

New Haven’s reforms announced Thursday include requiring that officers follow posted speed limits and that they don’t use electronic devices while driving. Officers also have to ensure prisoners are wearing seatbelts, and must check on their physical health throughout the detention process.

But Cox’s sister, LaToya Boomer, questioned why police officers should need to be forced to act with compassion.

“Why do you need a policy that says when someone needs help, you give them help?” Boomer said at a Friday morning press conference. “Him saying ‘I think my neck is broken’ should be the end of discussion.”

Cox’s family is calling for a federal civil rights investigation, and for the officers involve to be fired and criminally charged.

Cox, 36, was in the back of the van without seatbelts last month when the vehicle braked suddenly to avoid a collision, authorities said. Cox flew headfirst into a wall of the van. Family members said he remains paralyzed from the chest down.

The five officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave.

Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, said there’s a deeper culture issue within the police department.

“When they dragged him out of the van by his legs, and when they threw him into the wheelchair -- that’s a whole culture in the New Haven Police Department,” Esdaile said. “That’s a compassion issue. That’s a character issue.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

