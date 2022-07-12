Connecticut gives $7 million to teachers to help with student debt relief

Teachers in Connecticut could soon see some relief from their student loan debt. Education officials announced Tuesday that a new state-funded loan subsidy program is aimed at helping teachers refinance their loans.

It’s part of a program signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont in 2021, called the Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority (CHESLA) Alliance District Teacher Loan Subsidy Program. Teachers in the state’s 36 alliance districts, which tend to be lower performing, can now apply for the loan program. It offers a lower interest rate to help teachers in these districts refinance their student loans.

Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association, said helping teachers get out of debt will make a huge difference for both teachers and schools.

“Anything we can do to provide recruitment and retention initiatives by reducing the burden of college loans, that’s a worthwhile endgame,” Dias said, “one that will help grow our teacher workforce while also supporting our efforts to attract and retain teachers who reflect the diversity of our K-12 students in Connecticut.”

The program offers a 3% interest rate subsidy to teachers in alliance districts to refinance existing private student loan debt. Teachers will continue to receive the subsidy as long as they continue to teach in an alliance district public school and maintain a current Connecticut Educator Certification.

Educators said the program is also a way for the state to recruit and retain a diverse teacher workforce.

“It’s impactful for students to see themselves in their teachers,” said Charlene Russell-Tuckers, state Education Commissioner. “A wide range of evidence supports the benefits of a diverse teacher workforce, including its impact on strengthening schools, resulting in better outcomes for students of all races and ethnicities, such as reduced dropout rates, improved college admissions and achievement gains.”