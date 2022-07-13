© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut utilities introduce flexible payment plan for delinquent commercial customers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
Erika Wittlieb
/
Pixabay

Connecticut utilities have introduced a new flexible payment plan to replace a COVID-19 pandemic plan that ended last month.

The state's two largest utilities, Eversolurce and Avangrid, the parent company of United Illuminating developed the plan. It's for commercial customers and took effect on July 1, said Tracey Pelella, vice president of customer service at Avangrid.

"We are still being more sensitive to what customers can afford, understanding that we are coming out of a COVID situation,” she told a hearing of the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

"We are now transitioning from COVID to the flexible plans so I think together with PURA we have a shared interest in offering something that can be affordable to customers,” Pelella continued.

The agency is considering complaints that the utilities referred delinquent residential customers to collection agencies during the pandemic.

The utilities defended themselves. They testified that they are still holding onto a moratorium on shut-offs for delinquent residential customers.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

News energyutilities
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Related Content