Connecticut utilities introduce flexible payment plan for delinquent commercial customers

Connecticut utilities have introduced a new flexible payment plan to replace a COVID-19 pandemic plan that ended last month.

The state's two largest utilities, Eversolurce and Avangrid, the parent company of United Illuminating developed the plan. It's for commercial customers and took effect on July 1, said Tracey Pelella, vice president of customer service at Avangrid.

"We are still being more sensitive to what customers can afford, understanding that we are coming out of a COVID situation,” she told a hearing of the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

"We are now transitioning from COVID to the flexible plans so I think together with PURA we have a shared interest in offering something that can be affordable to customers,” Pelella continued.

The agency is considering complaints that the utilities referred delinquent residential customers to collection agencies during the pandemic.

The utilities defended themselves. They testified that they are still holding onto a moratorium on shut-offs for delinquent residential customers.

