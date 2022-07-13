Dry conditions persist in parts of Connecticut, despite spotty rainfall

Connecticut’s drought conditions are expected to persist over the next couple of weeks, thanks in part to a week of mostly dry weather across New England.

But the current drought is only impacting parts of the state and overall drought conditions in Connecticut are still relatively modest compared to previous years.

“The most recent drought before this one was in 2020,” said Garett Argianas, a meteorologist with Connecticut Public. “That drought was more significant than what we’re experiencing up to this point now.”

In 2020, a small sliver of eastern Connecticut near the Rhode Island border was hard hit by dry weather . But a 2017 drought was much worse, enveloping large swaths of central and western Connecticut and prompting state officials to issue drought advisories.

So far, this year’s drought isn’t nearly as bad as those two. But parts of Connecticut are still experiencing dry weather.

In its latest weekly report , the U.S. Drought Monitor, which monitors conditions nationwide, said parts of central and southeastern Connecticut were at the lowest drought level: “abnormally dry.”

Conditions were slightly worse in north-central and in eastern Connecticut, although current data do not account for recent spotty rainfall events across the state.

Argianas said he expects that rain over the next two weeks should be normal, which won’t close the rainfall deficit, but will hopefully blunt the threat of the drought getting significantly worse.

“We’re likely to still be dealing with these drought conditions over the next couple of weeks,” Argianas said. “But the hope is that we at least get some of these thunderstorms through at times to help really bring down that deficit as much as we can.”

Connecticut Public Radio’s Jennifer Ahrens contributed to this report.