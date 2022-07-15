© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

An advocate applauds Hartford's opening of a renovated Reentry Center for former prisoners

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published July 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
The key to open the door.

The City of Hartford has unveiled a new, expanded and improved Reentry Welcome Center (RWC) in Hartford at 716 Windsor Street.

The reentry center is a resource for people formerly housed in the prison system as they work towards re-starting their lives on the outside.

Community Partners in Action (CPA) offers educational, housing, employment and substance abuse assistance to people newly released from prison. Community Partners has spearheaded this effort. Their Executive Director Beth Hines joined "All Things Considered" to talk about how critical it is for the community that the reentry center can now serve as a one-stop shop for support services.

Hines says the Department of Correction, the CPA's corporate and community partners and community members have helped Community Partners' efforts to reintegrate formerly incarcerated people into society.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public's host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program.
