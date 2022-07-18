Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in Connecticut

Severe weather is possible in Connecticut Monday afternoon into the evening as thunderstorms form after a humid day.

Both the National Weather Service in Albany, NY — which covers Southern Connecticut — and Boston — which monitors conditions in Northern Connecticut — have issued hazardous weather outlooks.

Some thunderstorms Monday afternoon may be strong to severe, according to CT Public Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski.

Dew points over the next few days will hover around 70, which is oppressive, Jankoski said.

Storms will clear Monday night but it will remain humid with temperatures remaining in the 70s, according to Jankoski.

Mostly dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

Here are ways to stay safe in the summer heat

