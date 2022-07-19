A town assessors group president talks about a jump in car tax bills in Connecticut

Many state residents are facing higher car tax bills this year despite state government lowering the mill rate in over 70 cities and towns. Experts say rising used car prices have led to higher car valuations for tax purposes. And that has led to the higher tax bills.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Jeff Beckham said recently that the increases many folks are seeing in their car tax bills aren't state government’s fault. He lays the blame on the municipalities because he says state and federal government provided them with millions of dollars in funds during the pandemic. He says the towns should have used some of that money to defray some of those increases in car tax bills.

For his reaction to Secretary Beckham's statement, I welcomed Bristol Town Assessor and Connecticut Association of Assessing Officers President Thomas DeNoto to "All Things Considered." He and Secretary Beckham seem to be more on the same page than not.

DeNoto also shared his thoughts whether or not car taxes are fair at all.