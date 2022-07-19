As BA.5 variant cases increase, Connecticut leaders urge parents to vaccinate their kids

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts as the virus’s BA-5 variant continues to rapidly spread.

Health experts said the variant is highly contagious and has become the dominant strain. Cases have gone up 15 percent across the country in the past two weeks, while hospitalizations were up 20 percent.

Speaking at the Bridgeport Public Library, Lamont said parents should use the remaining summer days to get their children vaccinated before the new school year begins next month.

“Do the right thing for your kid, do the right thing for your class and do the right thing for your home”, said Lamont. “This is an opportunity to keep them safe and to keep your community safe.”

State Health Commissioner Doctor Manisha Juthani said children five and up who were vaccinated more than four months ago can receive a booster shot.

“We are one of the best vaccinated states in the country and we have one of the lowest infection rates in the country,” said Juthani. “We want to keep it that way to the best of our ability. The virus keeps changing on us and we know that, but we’re trying to stay ahead of it the best that we can.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was in attendance and later received a second booster shot. He encourages residents ages 50 and older to do the same.

