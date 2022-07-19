Eversource will pay $1.8 million to resolve allegations of misleading marketing

Attorney General William Tong said Tuesday that Eversource has reached a settlement agreement tied to its marketing of natural gas.

The settlement addresses alleged violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Tong alleged the utility used false and high-pressure tactics to get people to switch to natural gas by telling customers that once their roads were resurfaced, local “paving moratoriums” would prevent them from being able to get natural gas hookups in the future.

The Office of the Attorney General says it identified multiple towns where no-such paving moratoria existed. The state began looking into the matter following an article by Hartford Courant columnist Kevin Rennie.

“Eversource misled homeowners to get them to switch to natural gas. These high-pressure tactics are unacceptable coming from any business, much less a regulated utility,” Tong said, in a statement.

As a result of the settlement, Eversource must pay $1.6 million to Operation Fuel to assist low-income ratepayers. The utility must also pay $200,000 to the Attorney General for consumer education and enforcement purposes.

In a statement, Eversource says it's pleased to resolve the allegations and provide a way to help customers struggling with their bills.