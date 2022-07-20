The director of the Center for Gender Health discusses plans for the new Hartford Healthcare program

Hartford HealthCare has launched The Center for Gender Health and will start seeing patients seeking gender affirming care in September.

Joining "All Things Considered" to talk her hopes for the new facility was Dr. Laura Saunders, the director of the center.

She talks about how those suffering from gender incongruence will be able to get more than gender affirming care at the Center for Gender Health.

Those who are gender variant, she says, are underrepresented at all levels of the health care system.