News

The director of the Center for Gender Health discusses plans for the new Hartford Healthcare program

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT
Gender transition concept
Sudowoodo
/
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Transition process of transgender person from male to female. Gender fluid transsexual concept. Isolated vector illustration.

Hartford HealthCare has launched The Center for Gender Health and will start seeing patients seeking gender affirming care in September.

Joining "All Things Considered" to talk her hopes for the new facility was Dr. Laura Saunders, the director of the center.

She talks about how those suffering from gender incongruence will be able to get more than gender affirming care at the Center for Gender Health.

Those who are gender variant, she says, are underrepresented at all levels of the health care system.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
