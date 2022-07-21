© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Jeweler scammed service members, Connecticut attorney general says

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
ScreenshotJulioFigueroa_CTN.png
Screengrab
/
Connecticut Network (CT-N)
Veteran Julio Figueroa Jr. says he was a victim of what Connecticut's Attorney General William Tong is calling a scam, back when Figueroa Jr. served at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The state has recouped nearly $130,000 for Figueroa Jr. and at least 100 other service members or veterans from Connecticut that shopped at Harris Jewelry.

Connecticut has recouped money from a national retail jeweler on behalf of active duty service members and veterans.

Attorney General William Tong said Long Island-based Harris Jewelry set up stores with high markups near military bases to target servicemembers, particularly the young ones.

“They hide in the fine print limited warranties,” Tong said Thursday at a news conference in Hartford. “They hide in the fine print oppressive payment terms and high interest rates and people get drawn into paying for something that far exceeds the retail price of that piece of jewelry.”

One example he gave was a “Mother’s Medal Of Honor” sold at $799. Tong said that the store got it from a wholesaler for $700 less than that price.

Julio Figueroa Jr. is one of at least 100 Connecticut active-duty service members or veterans who are entitled to a portion of a nearly $129,000 settlement.

He recalled wanting a watch for himself and a gold necklace for his girlfriend when he was 18. Back then, Figueroa was based at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

“You walk off base and there’s businesses lined up waiting for you with big signs ‘just come on in, we’ll directly take it out of your military paycheck.’ It looks really enticing at 17, 18, 19 years old until you learn your lesson,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa said the payment term wasn’t longer than 24 months and that he was charged long after it was over.

“You just don’t realize that ‘oh by the way, I was the victim of a scam’,” he said.

Tong said Figueroa will receive a $3,000 refund “in short order.”

The attorney general has recouped $128,964.50 from Harris Jewelry for Figueroa and at least 100 other Connecticut service members. Connecticut is also receiving a $50,000 penalty payment.

Harris says its stores, which shut down during the pandemic, will now be closed for good.

“The settlement, in which Harris Jewelry neither admitted nor denied the allegations, resolves these matters in the best interest of all its stakeholders,” the company said in a statement emailed to Connecticut Public.

Tong said that if there are any other service members that have yet to come forward with a claim, a person may file one at www.portal.ct.gov/AG.

Tags

News militarylawveteransConnecticut
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Related Content
  • Vanessa Avery of the state attorney general's office stands for a portrait on January 26, 2022.
    For U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, community engagement is critical
    James Szkobel-Wolff
    This week on Disrupted, a conversation with Vanessa Roberts Avery, the first African American woman to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. And, how a new Yale program is making law school more accessible.
  • Attorney Joshua Koskoff and the families of Sandy Hook victims come together for press conference to announce a settlement in their suit against the maker of the gun used at Sandy Hook.
    News
    Sandy Hook attorneys lauded by legal peers for taking the case against Remington
    Frankie Graziano
    Attorneys representing families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting against gun manufacturer Remington were once doubted by the legal community. But now, their peers are honoring the families and attorneys from Koskoff, Koskoff and Bieder with the American Association for Justice’s Steven J. Sharp Award.
  • Connecticut getting some compensation for opioid crisis
    News
    Money from opioid settlement starts funneling into Connecticut
    Frankie Graziano
    Connecticut has received an initial installment of $11 million from a $26 billion multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and drug wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The four drug companies were sued for their roles in the opioid crisis. Over the next 18 years, Connecticut will receive $300 million as part of the settlement reached in February. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the first payment in Waterbury on Monday. He was joined by state officials and also parents who lost children to the opioid crisis.